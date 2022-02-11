Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $140,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.