Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.73% of Liberty Global worth $120,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 49.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.