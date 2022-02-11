Putnam Investments LLC Buys 217,711 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,711 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $80,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

NYSE:CRM opened at $217.67 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total value of $505,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,421 shares of company stock valued at $40,659,957 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

