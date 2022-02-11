Putnam Investments LLC Buys 6,173 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.18% of EOG Resources worth $85,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

