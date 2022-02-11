Putnam Investments LLC Buys 6,173 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.18% of EOG Resources worth $85,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.
In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.