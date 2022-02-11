Putnam Investments LLC Has $135.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Cooper Companies worth $135,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

NYSE:COO opened at $402.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.19. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.05 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

