Putnam Investments LLC Has $72.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.80% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $72,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $123.51 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

