Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,834 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of DuPont de Nemours worth $113,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 669,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,687,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

