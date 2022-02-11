Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 21,785 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.64% of Avery Dennison worth $110,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

