Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 176,583 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Medtronic worth $208,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.