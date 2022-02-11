Putnam Investments LLC Sells 21,177 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock worth $130,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $778.19 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

