Putnam Investments LLC Sells 59,714 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,306,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 59,714 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.48% of Halliburton worth $93,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 39,872 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $32.41 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

