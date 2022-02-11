Pylon Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $244.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.53 or 0.00060125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Finance has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Finance has a market capitalization of $374,804.94 and $244.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.45 or 0.06831813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.34 or 1.00053390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006125 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

