Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.