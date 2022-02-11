Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Performance Food Group Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 161.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,898 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $105,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,293 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,015 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after purchasing an additional 309,315 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

