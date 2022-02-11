Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Decreased by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.