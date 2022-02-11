Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Raised by Analyst

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APPS. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

