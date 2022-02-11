Qcash (QC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $147.50 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $66.32 million and $147.50 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

