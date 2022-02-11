Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) is Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Quidel comprises approximately 15.9% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned 2.18% of Quidel worth $127,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth $7,246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quidel by 36.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 253.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 96.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

QDEL opened at $95.34 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $240.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.26.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

