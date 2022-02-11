Rai Reflex Index Hits One Day Volume of $3.31 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00007157 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $73.93 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 24,379,330 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars.

