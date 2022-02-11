Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after buying an additional 140,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.