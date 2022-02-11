Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Raytheon Technologies worth $226,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,830,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,079 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 353,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,286. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

