Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $30.06

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.06, but opened at $31.28. Redfin shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 7,844 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 16,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

