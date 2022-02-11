RedFOX Labs [old] Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00040593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00103226 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

