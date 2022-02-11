Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 503,636 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Antero Midstream worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AM opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.