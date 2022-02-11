Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.61 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Bruker worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $71.74 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

