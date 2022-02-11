Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $16.69 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Trex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TREX opened at $86.18 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

