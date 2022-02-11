ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOL shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ReneSola by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 211,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ReneSola by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 786,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,909. The company has a market capitalization of $390.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

