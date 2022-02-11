REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 4,290.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of REV Group worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in REV Group by 322.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 162.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in REV Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.