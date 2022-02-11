Reviewing Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -25.38% -23.78% SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

83.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forma Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 403.58%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of 20.33, indicating a potential upside of 261.80%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 5.27 -$70.41 million ($3.27) -3.42 SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forma Therapeutics.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.

