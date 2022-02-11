Reviewing Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Texas Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.73 $340,000.00 $3.14 7.48 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 3.39 $253.94 million $4.59 14.81

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 45.85% 19.46% 3.96% Texas Capital Bancshares 25.02% 9.00% 0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marlin Business Services and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 0 5 5 0 2.50

Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $74.81, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Marlin Business Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

