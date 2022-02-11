Reviewing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Star Equity and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 32.01 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 15.19 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Equity and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Star Equity beats Tivic Health Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

