Revomon Tops 1-Day Volume of $822,608.00 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Revomon has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $822,608.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.78 or 0.06914282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,413.65 or 1.00164497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.