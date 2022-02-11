Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXEEY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($22.41) to €22.00 ($25.29) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($28.74) to €27.00 ($31.03) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

