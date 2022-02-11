Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, an increase of 593.9% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHUHF. CIBC increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

RHUHF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 1,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

