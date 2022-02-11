Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RTMVY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,773. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTMVY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

