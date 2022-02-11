Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,962,147 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 5,169.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962,147 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 3.30% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,493,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after buying an additional 500,910 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 667.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 124,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 108,579 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after buying an additional 73,663 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 379,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period.

PXH traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

