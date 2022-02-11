Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,441 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,168,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund accounts for about 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 113.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.52. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

