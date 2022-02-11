Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,326 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,877,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BTT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

