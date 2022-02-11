Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,380 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 93.1% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock remained flat at $$7.84 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

