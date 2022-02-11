Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 437,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,875,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,875,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,300,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,719,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 623,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

