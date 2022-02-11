Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,668,138 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,354.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,814. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 13,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,686. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

