Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 518,697 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 448,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 365,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 247,758 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

