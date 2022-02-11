Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,938 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,467. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

