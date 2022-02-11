Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 68,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

