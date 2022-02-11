Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,008. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

