Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $12.17 Million Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,084 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.15 on Friday, reaching 20.55. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,146. The company’s 50 day moving average is 19.84 and its 200-day moving average is 20.15. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 17.64 and a 1-year high of 21.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

