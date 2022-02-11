Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 88,474 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

