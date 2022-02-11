Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $21.26 Million Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of BWG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.