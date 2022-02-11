Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,630. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.