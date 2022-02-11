Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 5.12% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

